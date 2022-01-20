Akron junior guard Bryan Trimble Jr. connected on 10-of-14 three-point shots, scoring a game-high 33 points to lead the Zips past BGSU, 91-68, Thursday at the Stroh Center.
After the Falcons fell to 9-9 overall and 2-5 in the Mid-American Conference, BGSU fifth year forward Daeqwon Plowden had one word for it, “Embarrassing.”
BGSU coach Michael Huger says that sums it up.
“Yes, I agree with that 100% — embarrassing,” Huger said. “It was embarrassing just because of the lack of energy and effort from the defensive end.
“No matter how hard you preach and say what we need to do in order to win — we have a blueprint to win. If we do what we’re supposed to do, we win games. When we don’t, we lose. It’s as simple as that.
“We lost like this because we think it’s about scoring, and it’s about the offense and not the defense. They played on both ends of the court. They defended and they scored. That’s the difference in the score right there because they played both ends of the court,” Huger continued.
Trimble was nailing threes from 26, 27 feet, and even sank a 30-footer in the second half standing near the edge of the Falcon logo at center court.
As a team, the Zips shot 53% (32-for-61) from the field, including 52% (14-for-27) from beyond the arc. They were also 13-for-16 (81%) from the free throw line.
Plowden says the defensive effort has got to get better.
“The guy goes off for 33 — there is not too much that you have done,” Plowden said. “The guy got whatever he wanted. We just have to come back and be better next time.”
Huger said Trimble’s long range shooting was a scenario he discussed with his team, yet it still happened.
“I can tell you right now exactly what he is going to do and how he is going to do it. But if we just told you the way to go, and you take your way and you think your way is better — (he scores) 33 points,” Huger said.
“So, there you have it. We went over everything that happened today. This is what he does. This is what we need to do. Yet we did what we wanted to do and that is the end result — 33 points.”
The Falcons scored the first six points of the game and continued to be in front the first 7:43 of the game. However, Akron outscored BGSU 31-16 over the final 12-minutes plus of the half and the rout was on.
“We just didn’t bring the energy and the effort on the defensive end. They took full advantage of it and hat goes off to those guys. They were prepared,” Huger said.
“They came in hungrier than we were, a better understanding of what it takes to win and how hard you have to play every single possession.
“We are a work in progress, and we are still working. We have a chance to be really, really good, but we have to figure out a lot of things before we can get to that point.”
The Zips, which improve to 11-5 and 4-2, got 15 points and three assists from sophomore wing Ali Ali, junior guard Xavier Castaneda had 14 points, six assists and two steals, and sophomore guard Greg Tribble had 11 points and two steals.
Plowden led the Falcons with 20 points and seven rebounds and grad student guard Myron Gordon had 12 points and two steals.
The Falcons shot 36% (24-for-67) from the field, were 5-for-23 (22%) from beyond the arc and made 13-of-15 (87%) free throws. However, BGSU had just four assists to the Zips’ 15.
BGSU sophomore guard Josiah Fulcher had nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds as the Falcons enjoyed a 42-32 advantage off the glass.
BGSU junior forward Joe Reece, typically a starter, got back on the floor for the first time in over a week and scored seven points during 11-plus minutes.
“For no practice I thought he did a really good job. He had no practice time, nothing under his belt, and he had a workout today and that was the only thing he had,” Huger said.
“So, I think for what he gave us tonight I’m pleased with what he did.”
BGSU junior guard Samari Curtis scored five points, senior forward Matiss Kulackovskis had four points and four rebounds, and sophomore guard Brenton Mills had four points and seven rebounds.
Sophomore forward Trey Diggs had three points and six rebounds and junior forward Chandler Turner added two points for the Falcons.
The Falcons were still without at least four players because of either injuries or Covid protocol, but Plowden said that is not an excuse.
“Honestly, it doesn’t matter how many we have, we have to come out prepared,” Plowden said. “And our last two games we just feel like we were late on details, we weren’t paying attention to things that we should have. We just can’t let that happen.”
Huger said that during this pandemic season, once you include injuries, it is difficult to find practice time.
“It’s been a week of no practices. We couldn’t practice,” Huger said. “We had injuries and guys out and different things like that.
“We’re getting guys back and we just got Matiss back on Monday, but then he didn’t practice and had to go in and play,” Huger continued.
“They practiced yesterday, but it’s a one-day prep for Akron, and you can’t have him on the court for more than an hour and a half, trying to get that right, and somebody gets hurt and you are back in the same situation.
“It’s the same thing, we have one day prep for Western (Michigan at 2 p.m. Saturday) and then we got to go up there and try to compete and win the game,” Huger added.