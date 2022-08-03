Nationals Padres Soto Trade Baseball

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto bats during a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington. the Nationals on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in one of baseball's biggest deals at the trade deadline, vaulting their postseason chances by adding a World Series champion who is one of baseball’s best hitters in his early 20s. A person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press the Padres and Nationals have agreed to a multiplayer deal contingent on San Diego first baseman Eric Hosmer waiving his no-trade provision. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baseball's trade deadline day was an action-packed affair — 27 trades in all — and no one had more fun than the Padres.

