COLUMBUS — Bowling Green native Andy Tracy has been named the manager of the Columbus Clippers, the Class AAA baseball affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.
Tracy, an outstanding athlete at Bowling Green High School and a top-notch baseball player for Bowling Green State University, was the hitting coach for the Clippers before being hired to be the manager last season, replacing Tony Mansolino.
But there was no minor league baseball in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. Now Tracy is in Florida to get things going for the 2021 Clippers.
As part of MLB’s realignment, the Triple-A East is made up of 20 teams spread across three divisions. Columbus is in the Midwest Division and will play their usual foes, Toledo, Louisville, and Indianapolis as well as Iowa, Omaha, St. Paul, Memphis, and Nashville.
The season opener for the Clippers is April 6 in St. Paul. The first home game for the Chippers is scheduled for April 13 against Louisville. There are 142 scheduled games.
The team is hopeful to allow 1,500 fans to attend each game in Ohio.
Tracy played professionally with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and the Philadelphia Phillies in the major leagues and in the minor leagues with affiliates of the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He then spent seven seasons in the minor leagues working with teams in the Phillies organization before being hired by Cleveland.