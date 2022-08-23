The National College Athlete Honor Society has announced Chi Alpha Sigma’s 2021-22 Scholar-Athletes of the Year, with Bowling Green Track and Field student-athlete Zaresha Neal earning Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

With the honor, Neal becomes the second student-athlete from BGSU to earn the award. Aliyah Gustafson, who also competed on the track and field team, was the recipient of the inaugural award in 2019.

0
0
0
0
0