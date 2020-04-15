FILE - In this July 20, 2019 file photo, France's Julian Alaphilippe wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides with the pack during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 117,5 kilometers (73 miles) with start in Tarbes and finish at the Tourmalet pass, France. This year's Tour de France will now start on Aug. 29 in Nice and finish on Sept. 20 in Paris and will be followed by cycling's other two major races. The Tour could not start as scheduled on June 27 because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.