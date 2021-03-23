Bowling Green volleyball player Yelianiz Torres earned the MAC East Defensive Player of the Week honor from the Mid-American Conference. This is her first time receiving the recognition over her collegiate career and the second Falcon this season.
Torres paced the Falcons in digs over the weekend sweep of Akron, logging career-highs in digs in both matches. In the first match, Torres made the switch to libero for the Falcons in the third set, totaling 29 digs over the five sets for her first career 20+ dig match, also a new career-high, in addition to two kills, three assists and an ace. Torres followed that up in the second match, being the libero for the entirety of the four sets, with 30 digs, being another new career-high, as well as another assist.