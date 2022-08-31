DETROIT (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games.

Toro, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, had two hits and Eugenio Suarez also hit a two-run homer for the Mariners.

