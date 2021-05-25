Northern Lakes League
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Perrysburg had five first-team performers.
The five were Dylan Ball, 400 dash; Ethan Timm, 110 hurdles; Marc Baroncini, 3,200 run; Carson McNulty, pole vault; and Josiah Brown, shot put.
Bowling Green’s Elijah Hendrick won the 1,600 run.
The second-team performers from Perrysburg were: Benjamin Keller, 400 dash; Gavin Lanno, Timm, Aiden Owens and Ball, 4x200 relay; Ball, Kieffer Doore, Joaquin Lin and Keller, 4x400 relay; and Boroncici, 1,600 run.
Bowling Green’s second-team performance were: Kadin Shank, 300 hurdles; Gavin Lammers, Aaron Partin, Jackson Krueger, and Kendrick, 4x800 relay; Lammers, 3,200 run; and Thomas Riegel, pole vault.
The third-team performers from Perrysburg were: Ball in the 200 dash; Andrew Bailey, Lanno, Timm, and Owens in the 4x100 relay; and Doore, Lin, Nathan Wiley and Keller in the 4x800 relay..
Bowling Green’s third-team members were: Matt Gerwin, 100 hurdles; and Kendrick, 800 run.
The final standings were: Sylvania Northview, 133.5; Perrysburg, 127; Sylvania Southview, 115; Bowling Green, 80.5; Anthony Wayne, 65; Springfield, 62; Maumee, 54 and Napoleon, 26.
NLL GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Perrysburg’s Madison Wagner, 800 run and Adelle Francis, long jump, were first-team performance.
In the second-team were: Brooke Daundelin, Wagner, Avary Zeisloft, and Ashlyn Haeft, 4x800 run; Daundelin, 800 run; Anna Dalton, 3,200 run; and Ciara Neumeyer, pole vault.
Bowling Green’s Emily King, Bella Roach, Maddy Adams and Hanna Wagner, were second in the 4x100 run.
On the third-team from Perrysburg were: Emma Thompson, 100 dash; Zeisloft, 400 dash; Maci Maxwell, 100 hurdles; Olivia Williamson, Ava Kincaid, Michaela Christie and Thompson, 4x100 run; Thompson, Williamson, Christie and Kincaid, 4x200 ru; Zeisloft, Sophie Smith, Haeft, Wagner, 4x400 run; Emma Gardner, pole vault and Tajiana Pickett, shot put.
The final standings were: Anthony Wayne, 176.5; Perrysburg, 142.5; Sylvania Northview, 103; Sylvania Southview, 75; Springfield, 72; Bowling Green, 46; Napoleon 29, Maumee, 18.