HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS VARSITY TRACK AND FIELD: MAY 14 Northern Lakes League Championships

File. From the left, Bowling Green's Elijah Kendrick and Gavin Lammers, and Perrysburg's Marc Baroncini lead the pack in the 1600 Meter Run during the Northern Lakes League track and field championship meet on May 14, 2021 at Napoleon High School in Napoleon, Ohio. Kendrick won the race with a time of 4:21.95. Baroncini placed second with a time of 4:23.22 and Lammers finished fourth with a time of 4:23.47. The Perrysburg team finished second in the meet. The Bowling Green team placed fourth.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Northern Lakes League

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Perrysburg had five first-team performers.

The five were Dylan Ball, 400 dash; Ethan Timm, 110 hurdles; Marc Baroncini, 3,200 run; Carson McNulty, pole vault; and Josiah Brown, shot put.

Bowling Green’s Elijah Hendrick won the 1,600 run.

The second-team performers from Perrysburg were: Benjamin Keller, 400 dash; Gavin Lanno, Timm, Aiden Owens and Ball, 4x200 relay; Ball, Kieffer Doore, Joaquin Lin and Keller, 4x400 relay; and Boroncici, 1,600 run.

Bowling Green’s second-team performance were: Kadin Shank, 300 hurdles; Gavin Lammers, Aaron Partin, Jackson Krueger, and Kendrick, 4x800 relay; Lammers, 3,200 run; and Thomas Riegel, pole vault.

The third-team performers from Perrysburg were: Ball in the 200 dash; Andrew Bailey, Lanno, Timm, and Owens in the 4x100 relay; and Doore, Lin, Nathan Wiley and Keller in the 4x800 relay..

Bowling Green’s third-team members were: Matt Gerwin, 100 hurdles; and Kendrick, 800 run.

The final standings were: Sylvania Northview, 133.5; Perrysburg, 127; Sylvania Southview, 115; Bowling Green, 80.5; Anthony Wayne, 65; Springfield, 62; Maumee, 54 and Napoleon, 26.

NLL GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Perrysburg’s Madison Wagner, 800 run and Adelle Francis, long jump, were first-team performance.

In the second-team were: Brooke Daundelin, Wagner, Avary Zeisloft, and Ashlyn Haeft, 4x800 run; Daundelin, 800 run; Anna Dalton, 3,200 run; and Ciara Neumeyer, pole vault.

Bowling Green’s Emily King, Bella Roach, Maddy Adams and Hanna Wagner, were second in the 4x100 run.

On the third-team from Perrysburg were: Emma Thompson, 100 dash; Zeisloft, 400 dash; Maci Maxwell, 100 hurdles; Olivia Williamson, Ava Kincaid, Michaela Christie and Thompson, 4x100 run; Thompson, Williamson, Christie and Kincaid, 4x200 ru; Zeisloft, Sophie Smith, Haeft, Wagner, 4x400 run; Emma Gardner, pole vault and Tajiana Pickett, shot put.

The final standings were: Anthony Wayne, 176.5; Perrysburg, 142.5; Sylvania Northview, 103; Sylvania Southview, 75; Springfield, 72; Bowling Green, 46; Napoleon 29, Maumee, 18.

