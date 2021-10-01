The Bowling Green Falcons volleyball team (7-6, 3-0) swept Buffalo (9-6, 2-1) in their 2021 Mid-American Conference (MAC) home opener on Friday.
This is BGSU's fourth consecutive victory and it gives head coach Danijela Tomic 100 career victories in the MAC.
Set 1: BGSU 25, Buffalo 23
The first set between the MAC East's only unbeaten teams was closely contended, with neither team opening a lead bigger than four. The Falcons held the early advantage, with leads of 8-4 and 10-6. Buffalo stormed back, going on a 4-0 run that extended through the media timeout. BGSU rebounded to tie it, but Buffalo responded with an 8-4 run. Trailing by four, the Falcons saw three consecutive kills from Katelyn Meyer, Petra Indrova, and Kat Mandly. A solo block by Madelynn Luebcke tied the match at 23-23, then Indrova gave the Orange and Brown the lead with another kill. A Buffalo attack error capped a 6-0 BGSU run that clinched an opening-set victory.
Set 2: BGSU 25, Buffalo 14
The Falcons continued playing well in the second set, steadily building a 15-6 lead at the media timeout. BGSU was very balanced offensively, with four players registering at least one kill. Buffalo's 3-0 run chipped into the Falcon lead, but the Orange and Brown later responded with a 5-0 run. Katelyn Meyer and Katie Kidwell combined on a block to give the Falcons a 2-0 set lead.
Set 3: BGSU 25, Buffalo 19
Like the first two sets, the third set did not feature a break until the media timeout. The score was much closer at that break, with BGSU holding a 15-12 lead. In that time, Petra Indrova led the Falcon offense with five kills and an ace. Buffalo battled back and tied the match at 17-17, forcing a timeout by the Falcons. The Orange and Brown closed on an 8-2 run, with Indrova tallying three more kills. Her eighth and final kill secured the set and match for BGSU.
Falcon Stat Leaders
Kills: Petra Indrova (13)
Assists: Hanna Laube (31)
Digs: Julia Walz (15)
Aces: Petra Indrova (3)
Blocks: Madelynn Luebcke (1 solo block, 5 block assists)
The win is Tomic's 100th career MAC victory. Her career MAC record is 100-52, her career record at BGSU is 156-126, and her overall career record is 314-186.
Madelynn Luebcke tied her career-best in block assists (5) and set a new career-best in total blocks (6).
Petra Indrova's three service aces match her career-best.
In the last four matches, the Falcons have held their opponents to a .092 hitting percentage. In two of tonight's sets, they limited the Bulls to a hitting percentage below .100.