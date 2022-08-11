APTOPIX Dolphins Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady puts on his jersey during an NFL football training camp practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady was excused from training camp on Thursday, the first day of what Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said was a planned, 11-day absence from the team to address "personal things."

Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback's break from practice was arranged before camp began, adding that Brady won't return until after the Bucs' preseason game at Tennessee on Aug. 20.

0
0
0
0
0