In this May 10, 2019, file photo, Bowling Green's Neil Lambert bats during the team's NCAA college baseball game against Kent Sate in Bowling Green, Ohio. Bowling Green recently announced that it is dropping baseball. Colleges mulling whether to cut sports amid the coronavirus pandemic must ensure they remain compliant with the federal civil-rights law known as Title IX, which requires the equitable treatment of remaining men's and women's programs. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)