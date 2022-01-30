ROSSFORD — At George Wolfe Field House Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf had a two-point lead, 42-40, over Rossford entering the fourth quarter.
But the Titans, ranked fifth in the Associated Press Division III poll, closed on a 15-5 run to defeat the Bulldogs, 57-48.
Eli Schmenk led O-G with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. The Titans improve to 13-2 while Rossford falls to 13-5.
Derek Vorst and Brenden Revels scored 14 points apiece to lead Rossford, and Vorst had eight rebounds while Revels had four rebounds and two assists.
The Bulldogs shot 39% (15-for-39) from the field, including 7-for-24 (29%) from three-point territory and 8-for-11 from the charity stripe.
The Titans shot 36% (21-for-58) from the field, were 8-for-33 from downtown and made 7-of-9 free throws.
The difference was the 17 turnovers Rossford committed, while the Titans had just three turnovers.
In addition, O-G outscored Rossford 18-8 in second chance points, even though the Bulldogs controlled the glass by a 33-28 count. O-G had 11 offensive rebounds to Rossford’s seven.
For Rossford, Ben Morrison scored nine points and Garrette Murphree had eight points and four rebounds. Jake Morrison did not score but had a team high 13 rebounds.
For O-G, Theo Magg had nine points and five rebounds, Carson Fuka had eight points and three assists, Landon Johnson scored six points, and Caleb Kuhlman scored four points.
Colin White had three points and seven rebounds, and Cadeb Erford added two points for the Titans.
LAKE-FREMONT ROSS GIRLS
FREMONT — Jamiah Holmes scored 23 points and Destiny Robinson scored 21 as Fremont Ross defeated visiting Lake, 75-66, in girls basketball Saturday.
The Little Giants are 12-2 while Lake, suffering its second loss in two days, falls to 12-5.
Carma Johnson scored 15 points and Lyndi Wolf scored 13 for the Little Giants, who were 13-for-19 from the free throw line.
Delani Robinson led Lake with 21 points, Ava Ayers scored 15 and Brigid Enright scored 12.
Elise Staczek scored four points, Kelsie Gladieux had three points and Mary Enright scored two points for the Flyers.
Makenna Englund and Abby Cahill scored two points each to round out the Little Giants’ scoring.
EASTWOOD-TOLEDO CHRISTIAN
TOLEDO—Eastwood and Toledo Christian were tied at 25-25 at halftime, but the TC Eagles pulled away in the second half behind the shooting of Mackenzie Royal-Davis and Kendall Braden.
TC outscored Eastwood 34-13 in the second half to win 59-38 on Saturday. TC shot 63% (19-for-30) from the floor, including 5-for-20 from downtown, and they were 6-for-10 from the line.
After suffering its second loss in three nights, Eastwood falls to 11-6, while TC improves to 14-4.
Braden finished with 22 points, Keylona Butler scored 16, Royal-Davis scored 14, Macey Wensink scored five points and Ava Neitzke added two points for TC.
Aubrey Haas led Eastwood with 14 points, Kaitlyn Luidhardt scored eight, Kayla Buehler scored seven, Paige Rost scored six, Brenna Moenter had two points and Amelia Ward added one point.
Eastwood was 11-for-34 (32%) from the field, 3-for-10 from beyond the arc, and made 7-of-14 free throws.
OTSEGO-SPRINGFIELD GIRLS
TONTOGANY—Kendall Carruthers scored 17 points, Gretchen Sigman scored 15, and Markiya Cunningham added 10 points as Springfield routed Otsego, 59-19, Saturday.
The Blue Devils improve to 14-3 while Otsego remains winless in 18 games.
For Otsego, Jaycie Studer and Sam Lehr scored six points apiece, Lauren Hillesheim scored five points and Rylee Brown added two points.
For the Blue Devils, A’Leah Hodges and Jade Battle scored five points each and A’Maya Hodges and Kalala Taylor scored three points each.