When Ottawa-Glandorf pulls off its patented full court press, it means they are showing respect for their opponents.
The Titans made the rare decision to play a half-court defense in the second half, and it paid off as O-G held on to defeat Eastwood, 61-56, during a Division III regional semifinal at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center Wednesday.
The No. 2 ranked Titans, 23-2, advance to take on the top ranked team, Colonel Crawford, 26-0, in the regional final at The Stroh Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner advances to the state final four in Dayton.
Eastwood, 22-4 and Northern Buckeye Conference champions, was making its third trip all-time to the regional tournament, and it was the program’s third semifinal loss. The other two trips were in 1960 and 2015.
The game was a showcase between two of the state’s top D-III players, 6-foot-3 Eastwood senior Jacob Meyer and 6-4 O-G sophomore Colin White, both destined to earn all-state accolades.
White was 7-for-11 from the field and 7-for-9 from the free throw line, scoring a game-high 21 points with 13 rebounds, two assists and he blocked two shots.
Meyer was 8-for-14 from the field, made his only three-point attempt, and had 19 points and six rebounds.
The two were good friends from their AAU days and could often be seen talking and smiling with each other in the late seconds, even when the game was on the line.
“Jacob and I have been friends for as long as he has been in high school. He is just a super nice guy, great kid,” White said.
“I think he pushed someone down and he and I were joking around about whether it was malicious. The kid wouldn’t do anything wrong. He wouldn’t hurt a soul. He’s just a great kid.”
Meyer responded, “Colin is a great player. I got to know him a little bit through AAU and there have been talks about him being the best player who might have ever come out of O-G, but that is based on what school he goes to and that kind of thing.
“I have nothing but good things to say about him. The sky is the limit for him. He’s got a real high ceiling and I think he loves basketball. We might be seeing him on TV down the road. He is going to be doing some amazing things,” Meyer continued.
Eastwood senior Lake Boos had the assignment of guarding White, and O-G senior Caleb Kuhlman had the assignment of guarding Meyer.
After the game, White had a smile on his face because he knew he had just played in a classic tournament game, and it was obvious he enjoyed it. The game had 10 lead changes and was tied eight times.
“Going into this game, we knew it was going to be a battle,” O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin said. “Those Eastwood guys, talking about the fight and the heart that those guys had.
“They have a lot of seniors and a lot of guys who have logged a lot of minutes for their school, and you could see that all the way through tonight.
“You talk about a hard, physical basketball game that kind of represents what high school basketball is supposed to be about. That was a heavyweight fight out there,” McGlaughlin continued.
“You didn’t see any trash, you saw guys helping each other up, doing things the right the way.”
Battle-tested O-G, which has seven trips to the state final four and three state titles in program history, was thoroughly tested by the Eagles, even though the Titans took a quick 9-0 lead in the first two minutes.
“It would have been really easy, down 9-0 to just succumb to their pressure and fold up shop,” Eastwood coach Todd Henline said.
“But I think my kids were prepared, I think they were ready for the moment, and they showed great resilience coming back from that 9-0 and making a game of it,” Henline continued.
Eastwood fought back and junior guard Case Boos hit a three-point shot at the quarter buzzer to close the gap to one, 14-13.
In the second, Meyer hit his triple with 4:40 remaining in the half followed by baskets by junior Tristan Schuerman and another by Meyer as the Eagles took a 24-20 lead.
However, the Titans came back to tie the game at 27-all at the end of the half. O-G’s patented press had forced just six turnovers through two quarters, so the Titans came out the second half in a half court, mostly zone, defense.
“We weren’t getting anything out of it,” McGlaughlin said. “We weren’t getting the turnovers. They weren’t holding the ball, so we didn’t have to worry about the pace.
“But they were getting too many easy looks. We lost a couple guys in transition, and I thought they were hurting us on the glass more than anything.”
In the third, Meyer hit a 15-foot jumper and Case Boos hit a trey, putting Eastwood up, 43-39, but the Titans closed on a 6-0 run to take a 45-43 lead into the final stanza.
O-G scored the first six points of the fourth, completing a 12-0 run, and never trailed again, although they never got the lead to double digits.
Eastwood senior Andrew Arntson scored in the paint with 23 seconds remaining, cutting the lead to four, 58-54, but White hit 3-of-4 free throws to ice the game.
“Fortunately for us, we were able to make some plays in the second half. The two gentlemen besides me (White, Kuhlman) kind of spearheaded the charge there,” McGlaughlin said.
“Colin gets a ton of recognition for the player that he is and kind of takes over when we need that, it’s the guys like Caleb Kuhlman and (senior) Eli Schmenk who step in every single night and sometimes go unnoticed.”
For Eastwood, Case Boos had 15 points, two assists and two steals, Arntson scored nine points, and 6-5 senior Gavin DeWese had five points, eight rebounds and blocked four shots.
Senior Emmet Getz scored six points, Schuerman scored two points, and Lake Boos had two assists.
Eastwood shot 50% (23-for-46) from the field, including 5-for-12 (42%) from downtown, and the Eagles made 5-of-10 free throws. Eastwood’s bench outscored O-G’s, 17-9.
Each team had 24 rebounds, but the problem defensively when facing the Titans is that they take care of the ball. O-G had five turnovers to Eastwood’s eight.
Plus, the Titans don’t miss many shots, making 20-of-39 from the field (51%) and were 6-for-12 (50%) from beyond the arc. O-G was 15-for-23 (65%) from the charity stripe.
Schmenk had 12 points and two steals, Kuhlman had 11 points and three assists, and 6-7 junior Theo Maag had eight points, five rebounds and two assists for the Titans.
O-G senior Carson Fulka scored seven points and senior Landen Jordan and junior Hunter Stechschulte added one point apiece.