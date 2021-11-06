Eastwood girls soccer had given up just two goals all season, but Ottawa-Glandorf scored four to win a Division III regional championship, 4-2, over the Eagles at Bowling Green’s Bobcat Stadium.
O-G, 20-1, advances to the state semifinal next week, while Eastwood sees its season end at 20-1.
“They have a high-powered offense. We’ve only allowed two goals all year and for them to put up four on us, I mean that is huge,” Eastwood coach Megan Rutherford said.
“It’s a set piece goal and just wicked shots from outside — well placed, well-hit, and not much you could do about it,” Rutherford continued.
Three of the Titans’ goals were on shots of 25 yards or further, two of them by sophomore midfielder Myka Aldrich.
“What an incredible day finishing. We knew that Eastwood would come after us on the attack, so we were trying to counter and we defended well early,” O-G coach Michelle Maag said.
“It was important for us to make sure we put shots on frame to give ourselves a chance. You know, when you do that, sometimes good things happen. We saw that today with the wind at our back and it just went right in.”
Aldrich scored the game’s first goal 10 minutes and 46 seconds after the opening kickoff on a 30-yard shot that went over the head of Eastwood freshman goalkeeper Jordan Jensen.
Aldrich scored again on a similar shot from 35 yards out with 15:28 remaining in the game, giving O-G an almost insurmountable 4-1 lead.
“Myka had a really good game,” Maag said. “It’s not just stepping up in big moments, she’s played this way all year for us.
“She practices so hard and had some fantastic shots today as well. I’m so proud of her, so proud of these girls, and a good game all the way around for Titan soccer.”
Aldrich also controlled midfield — she not only had five shots, but also 18 steals, mostly at center pitch.
“She just took control of the game. I mean, she’s big, she’s strong, she’s fast, and we just didn’t have a response for her,” Rutherford said. “Congratulations to her, congratulations to them. They play a similar style to us, and they just played it better today.”
O-G also scored on a 25-yard angled shot by junior forward Alexa Fortman and freshman forward Makenna Siefker scored off freshman midfielder Kaelyn Grothause’s corner kick.
Eastwood was outshot 7-1 in the first half and trailed 2-0 at halftime, but the Eagles’ offense kicked it in gear the second half.
The Eagles outshot the Titans 13-9 in the final 40 minutes, scoring twice.
Eastwood senior midfielder Jada Jensen scored from close range four minutes and 39 seconds after the second half kickoff, bringing Eastwood to within striking distance, trailing 2-1.
After O-G put up two more goals on long shots scored on counter attacks, Eastwood senior midfielder Kaylynn Simon nailed a 25-yard free kick that looked a lot like one of Aldrich’s shots.
Simon’s goal came with 10:45 remaining, giving Eastwood plenty of time to make up the two-goal deficit, but two things were working against the Eagles.
The Eagles were whistled for 11 fouls, including one yellow card, while O-G had just four, and O-G had a 7-5 advantage in CK opportunities.
“We still put a couple goals on them. We thought a couple would be enough, but for them to put up four on us, congratulations to them,” Rutherford said.
Eastwood was playing without its first team All-Ohioan and All-American Makenna Souder, but O-G was playing without its starting keeper, senior Abby Warnecke, also out with an injury.
Instead, O-G started three freshmen, three sophomores, four juniors, and one senior. O-G junior keeper Emma Brinkman had eight saves while Jordan Jensen finished with nine saves.
Eastwood’s senior class, which consists of Souder, Simon, Jada Jensen, Sydney Ameling, Megan Graham, Aubrey Haas, Mikayla Hoelter and Addie Young, led their team to regionals all four years of high school.
“I’m just so proud of them. I can’t say enough good things about them,” Rutherford said. “They are just good kids, you know. They’re good people and good soccer players.”