Scotty Buff, a now junior in the class of 2023 at Toledo St. Francis, was named the fourth best high school swimmer in his class by swimswam.com.
His journey to get there started in Bowling Green.
Buff won a state championship and set an Ohio high school state record in the 100-meter butterfly in March.
He grew up in Bowling Green, mainly because his mother, Keri Seeliger Buff, was the head coach for the Bowling Green State University swimming and diving team from 2002-2010.
Keri and husband Tony still live in Bowling Green.
Both his mom and dad were swimmers at the University of Arizona and set high school swimming records in their respective states. No one knew whether those talents would transfer over to him.
It didn’t take long for them and those around them to realize that they did.
“When he started we knew that he was going to be really good, he was breaking a lot of records at the summer league meets,” St. Francis swimming and diving head coach Brent Ransom said.
A lot of different things go into being successful at something, but having parents that were successful at it is definitely a help. They know what it takes, and for Buff, the biggest thing was patience.
He didn’t start swimming seriously until he was 12 years old and on the brink of getting to high school. Before that, he swam at summer leagues in Bowling Green.
“The attrition rate in swimming is crazy because of how many things are better and more fun, how hard it gets and there is a point where you peak, and you just don’t get much faster. Me starting at 12, versus me staring at 4, 5 or 6, I had that many more years to grow as a swimmer,” Buff said.
That patience paid off, as Buff didn’t get burnt out as so many of his talented swimming friends did growing up.
Given a connection with Ransom at a young age, and Ransom’s status as head coach of the Knights, the transfer over to St. Francis was a no-brainer for Buff.
“We had great relationships with people up at the club in Toledo and then I knew I was going to go to St. Francis because of their dominance in swimming and of course our relationships with those people up there,” Buff said.
Their dominance in swimming includes a run from 1966-2008 where the school won 47-straight district championships in swimming.
Now their dominance includes Buff, one of the best swimmers in the country, and the Knights still have two more years with him.
Buff hasn’t only helped himself, but he’s helped those around him, including Ransom, who graduated from the University of Toledo and took the head swimming and diving coaching job at St. Francis in 2014.
“He’s got a lot of goals and I spend every day trying to help him reach those goals,” Ransom said. “It makes me work which is a good thing and keeps my brain thinking about things and researching about things. I’m just trying to keep his head level and help him achieve the goals that he wants to achieve. I’m excited to know that I still have two more years to do that.”
As Buff continually reaches those goals, he makes new ones. National records and a junior national championship in the 18 under division are on his short list. But the most important of those is competing in the Olympics.
“We have gradually been working him towards where he is now. My biggest goal is for him to be at the top of swimming. It probably won’t be for the next couple of years, but we are building up to that so hopefully when he is in his 20s he is able to compete for those Olympic teams,” Ransom said.
Buff was just four tenths of a second off of qualifying for Olympic trials this year. The near miss was initially disappointing, but he quickly saw the light at the end of the tunnel.
“I wanted to make the Olympic trials because this year is unprecedented, it is the only odd year Olympic trials that we will have. But I rethought it. I got my mind back together and realized that it is great that I didn’t qualify for it then because I would fully have rested and tapered for the Olympic trials just to go there and swim,” Buff said.
That near miss showed Buff that while he still has a lot of work to go, that ultimate goal is more than reachable.
For now, Buff is working on reaching the heights that both of his parents did when they were his age.
“They were really good swimmers, they have still accomplished more things than I have. I have yet to win junior nationals which is the 18-and-under championship meet. They have both won that,” Buff said. “I’m still trying to chase their goals.”
To get there will still take work on an already incredible swimmer. But things like getting stronger and more flexible are important, especially for the huge goals that Buff has set for himself.
Even nitpicking his state record performance is on the table.
“When you look at his state swim meet, we saw so many mistakes that he made — even though he broke the record by half a second. We are always trying to work on those little things.” Ransom said.
No matter how many goals he reaches, his coaches don’t want Buff to stop there.
“I just want him to know that he should never be satisfied. His goals are huge and what we are trying to do is make sure that each day we are thinking about we need to do to make sure those goals are accomplished,” Ransom said.
The next stop for Buff is to try to match his parents with a junior national championship over the summer, all while talking to college coaches to figure out where his future lies.