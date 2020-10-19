The Mid-American Conference, in conjunction with its television partners, has announced game times and television platforms for many conference games, beginning with the season openers on Nov. 4.
Bowling Green opens the season at rival Toledo as the Falcons look to defend the Battle of I-75 trophy it earned a year ago with a 20-7 victory. BGSU will play the Rockets at 8 p.m., televised nationally on ESPNU.
The following week, Bowling Green will once again play on ESPNU, hosting Kent State for the home opener on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
BGSU will host Buffalo on Nov. 17 and game time and television selections will be announced on Nov. 5. The game will kick at either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. and will be televised on either ESPNU, CBS Sports Network or ESPN.
Bowling Green’s final three games will all be played on Saturdays and game times and platforms will be announced 12 days prior to each contest.