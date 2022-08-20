Dolphins Buccaneers Football

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carleton Davis III (24) during an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who reset the market for just how well the NFL pays the best at that position this year.

Now comes the tough part: Proving they're worth all those millions.

