GENOA – Otsego improved to 4-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 32-0 victory over Genoa Friday.
Matt Dzierwa, Otsego’s head coach, was pleased with the victory but said his team was not very sharp.
“We had a really good week of practice, but for whatever reason we weren’t sharp tonight. We are going to get better, we have to,” he said. “We have a very good opponent with Rossford next week and we have a lot at stake.”
Dzierwa is ready to put this victory away and start planning for next week.
“We had an opportunity in the first half to capitalize on a couple of things that we didn’t offensively,” he said. “The defense sucked it up a little bit and held them out of the end zone on fourth down quite a bit tonight.”
Dzierwa was pleased with the defensive effort holding the Comets scoreless and allowing only 225 total yards.
“But overall, special teams, offense, defense we have to keep getting better,” Dzierwa said.
The Knights scored on their first possession going 76 yards on seven plays. Trent Leiter capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run and Devin Coon kicked the PAT with 3:58 left in the first quarter.
With two seconds left in the first quarter, Leiter finished off a 80-yard drive, with a 51-yard scoring run. Noah Dzierwa connected with Drew Kosinski for the 2-point conversion and a 15-0 lead.
Otsego made it 18-0 with seven seconds left in the half on Coon’s 23-yard field goal.
The Knights opened the second half with a 65-yard scoring drive. Michael Gonzalez capped the drive with a 10-yard TD run and N. Dzierwa ran for the 2-point conversion to make it 26-0
Otsego closed out the scoring on a 67-yard TD pass from Joseph Dzierwa to Christian Davis with 8:43 remaining in the game. The PAT failed.
The rest of the game was played under the running clock rule.
The Knights ran the ball 26 times and threw only 16 passes from scrimmage.
Leiter came back after missing the last two weeks and finished with 132 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. The Knights had 159 rushing yards.
“Trent was back tonight and we wanted to give him the ball and get him back in the swing of things and get him back in the flow of the offense,” Dzierwa said. “Michael Gonzalez did a great job the last two weeks, but we wanted to Trent get back into it.”
Joseph Dzierwa was 8-of-16 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown.
“We knew we were going to get man coverage. We tried to scheme it that way … they defended us pretty well with man-to-man coverage,” coach Dzierwa said. “They got us a couple of times on interceptions, but our receivers ran great routes.”
Defensively Coon had 12 tackles, 11 unassisted.
For Genoa, now 2-2, Justin Barlage carried the ball 21 times for 101 yards.
OTSEGO 32, GENOA 0
GENOA 0 0 0 0 — 0
OTSEGO 15 3 8 6 — 32
O – Leiter, 6 run (Coon kick)
O – Leiter, 51 run (Kosinski pass from N. Dzierwa, two-point conversion)
O – Coon, 23 field goal
0 – Gonzalez, 10 run (N. Dzierwa run)
0 – Davis, 67 pass from J. Dzierwa (kick failed)