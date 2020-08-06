NORTH BALTIMORE — The squad in North Baltimore is looking to head to in a new direction this fall.
Under the leadership of first year head coach and former Tigers assistant Wade Ishmael, North Baltimore is hoping to achieve its first winning season since 2017 after a 3-7 season last year.
“We’re trying to start a new culture,” Ishmael said.
“It can be rough but there’s good kids here, so I think it’s going to be a positive season to be honest.”
The Tigers will be working on improving a defense that struggled mightily the last several years. In 2019, the North Baltimore defense allowed an average of 42.2 points per game, ranking tenth in the Blanchard Valley Conference.
The team will be anchored on defense by senior linebacker Zach Weinandy, who, in his junior season claimed All-BVC second team honors.
“We have the same mindset every day: just get better. We just come to work every day,” Weinandy said.
Weinandy is the only returning all-conference player for North Baltimore. The only other Tiger to garner such an honor last year being Levi Gazarek, who will play both football and baseball this fall at BGSU. Losing a four-year starter in Gazarek creates a major hole for the team, but is one Ishmael believes can be filled.
“(Gazarek) was an amazing asset the last four years and we wish him the best, but now we have to move on and find someone to fill the spot. I have faith in the kids to step up and try to fill the void,” Ishmael said.
One of the bright spots of last year’s North Baltimore team was its offense, which ranked fourth in the BVC. The passing game accumulated more than 1500 yards through the air last season, thanks to a committee of wide receivers, most of which return, including junior Mitch Clark.
“It’s a family. We try to all work together and not fight,” Clark said.
The Tigers are hoping to play a season as usual, but understand it is a decision outside of their control.
“We can only do what we can do. Keep going by the guidelines and hopefully everything works out,” Ishmael said.
The North Baltimore community is supporting the team regardless of the fate of the upcoming season.
“We’ve always had good community support. They come out and they support the kids, and they always have. I’ve been here quite a few years, and there’s never been a problem with the town not supporting the kids,” Ishmael said.