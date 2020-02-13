Tigers reach $1.5M, 1-year deal with OF Cameron Maybin

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Maybin is back with the Detroit Tigers.
The Tigers and the 32-year-old outfielder agreed Wednesday on a $1.5 million, one-year contract.
Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 6:58 am
