DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea, Jeimer Candelario homered twice and the Detroit Tigers routed the San Diego Padres 12-4 Monday night.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 506th career homer in the sixth inning and moved past Al Simmons for 13th on the career RBI list with 1,840.

