NORTH BALTIMORE — Boys basketball is ready for the 2020-21 season to begin, and ready to try and right the ship that has veered off course since their second place Blanchard Valley Conference finish in 2017-18.
Then, the Tigers were led by their senior Julian Hagemeyer and sophomore Levi Gazerek. Now, with Gazarek off to Bowling Green, the task of righting that ship has become even more difficult.
“Levi was a kind of once in a lifetime athlete that we don’t get very much at North Baltimore. Obviously we’ve got some big shoes to fill to try to replace him but it is going to have to be a committee, all five of them,” head coach Joseph Hagemeyer said.
The four returning letter winners for the Tigers are going to be the main focus of that. Johnny Hagemeyer, Mitch Clark, Gunner Kepling and Zach Weinandy are the four apart of that group that are going to be so important to North Baltimore this season.
Hagemeyer will be manning the point, while Weinandy and Kepling take the spots of wings and Clark taking the position of center.
While Clark will be the big man of the group, it won’t be the normal, dominant center as he stands at just 6-foot-1.
“He is not the typical 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 centers that the area is used to, but Mitch is an athlete and we are going to depend on him to battle on the boards and be big on defense,” Hagemeyer said.
Juniors Caiden Phillips and Isaiah Boyd will also be big for the Tigers’ depth this season.
The varsity squad is made up almost entirely of juniors, with 7 of the 11 players on the roster being in the junior class. The other four are made up of two seniors and two freshman.
Many of them aren’t juniors that just came up to varsity this season either, as Hagemeyer and Clark especially, were able to get valuable experience as young players.
“Mitch and Johnny had to kind of grow up painfully. They were thrown into spots as freshmen that typically on most programs they are at best JV players. But they stepped in and did a good job,” Hagemeyer said.
As a freshman Clark was able to put up 4.8 rebounds per game while Hagemeyer was able to notch three assists per game. A year later they put up similar numbers with Clark averaging 4.5 rebounds per game and Hagemeyer putting up 3.5 assists per game.
Now heading into the 2020 season, they both look to see those numbers improve even more, especially with Gazerek’s 9.2 rebounds per game out of the lineup.
“They had to take their lumps when they were young, so hopefully — this being their third full varsity season — things will slow down for them and they will be able to see things that they didn’t see last year and the year before,” coach Hagemeyer said.
Hagemeyer and Clark will also be big parts in replacing the BVC leading 22.5 points per game from Gazerek last season. Last year when they were sophomores, they combined for about 17 points per game. Weinandy, one of the two seniors on the varsity squad, will look to improve his scoring as well from the 1.5 points per game mark last season.
The Tigers hope that their experienced junior class as well as a few other parts, can help improve them from their 8-14 mark last year.