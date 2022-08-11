Tigers Avila Fired Baseball

Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch addresses the media on the firing of team general manager Al Avila, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers' disappointing season cost Al Avila his job.

Avila was fired as Detroit's general manager on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure without a playoff appearance.

