North Baltimore girls basketball coach Cody Pelton saw his team finish 14-8 last year, including 7-3 in the Blanchard Valley Conference.
Entering his fifth season with a 52-41 accumulated record, he has five returning letter winners, so overall experience is the team’s strength.
“As we have five returning letterman and seven seniors who have all played a lot of basketball in their lives, it makes coaching them a lot easier,” Pelton said.
“At this point for them my program is engraved so we can finesse a lot of things and really dive in on correcting the little things,” he said. “Along with the seven seniors we are rounded out by two talented juniors. The overall experience level is a huge advantage for us as a team.”
Key players are senior center Grace Hagemeyer, senior point guard Hailey Lennard and senior forward Haley Inbody. Others with experience returning are Gabby Estrada and Leia Thomas.
Hagemeyer was second team All-BVC last year, third team as a sophomore and honorable mention as a freshman, while Leonard was HM All-BVC last year and Inbody HM All-BVC as a sophomore.
Hagemeyer averaged 9.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks, Leonard contributed 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists and Inbody put up five points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
“I believe Grace Hagemeyer and Hailey Lennard will lead the team in averages over the course of the season,” Pelton said.
“But with the unselfishness of these girls plus the open offensive concepts, I think we’ll see several different players atop the points column on any given night.
“Offensively we adapted the up-tempo offense last season to some success. This season we will continue to build on it and really work on our spacing while playing fast. Timing and spacing will be the two most important factors,” Pelton continued.
Lennard will run the offense and Estrada will be the top shooting guard in the backcourt.
“Hailey is our top guard because she can do multiple things within our offense. She is capable of scoring in bunches and creating for others. She’s exceptional off the pick and roll and a solid finisher in the paint,” Pelton said.
“Gabby is going to be getting a lot of opportunities to get open looks and she’s taking advantage so far. She looks to be the key shooter in our offense.”
At the wings are Inbody and forward Lydia Feehan.
“Haley is a true forward who is capable of sliding down to the center position and all the way up to a guard,” Pelton said.
“She has great size and length but can handle/shoot like a guard. She will help with a lot of size advantages and floor spacing within the offense. Also, she is a good shot blocker defensively.
“Lydia is a junior an absolute ‘slasher.’ She has a knack for cutting through defenses and getting to the rim. She is a very strong player and finisher.”
In the middle, the 6-foot-2 Hagemeyer will have the most to say about how this team does, Pelton said.
“Grace is the overall key to this team and how well it operates both offensively and defensively. Offensively she is a mismatch down low with her size and athleticism,” Pelton said.
“She is able to get out in transition like a guard and her interior footwork gets her a lot of easy baskets around the rim,” he said. “Defensively she is an elite shot blocker. She has led the BVC in blocked shots for 3 years now. She is an absolute monster rim protector, and she does it without fouling, which is key.
“Grace has several offers from local (small colleges) and looks to be getting some bigger offers this season as she has the size and athletic ability to easily transition to the next level.”