Both Perrysburg and Bowling Green High School track and field competed in a Division I district and advanced competitors.
The Perrysburg boys finished second and the girls finished third at their district meet at St. Francis High School.
The Bowling Green boys finished fourth and the girls finished 10th at their meet at Findlay High School
The Bobcat boys saw seven athletes qualify for the regional meet in eight events and two event winners. The girls saw just one qualifier in two different events.
The two winners were both in the distance events with Elijah Kendrick taking home the 1600 meter run (4:26.47) and Gavin Lammers taking home the 3200 meter run (9:53.53). Lammers also qualified in the 1600 meter run, placing third in that event (4:33.17).
Kendrick, who finished just a little bit slower than the Bowling school record in the 1600, had the record in mind coming into the race.
“It was in my head. I knew that if we took it out fast it might be possible but we went through and little slow and from that point on I just wanted to win it,” Kendrick said.
He did win the race, but it didn’t come without a little bit of adversity due to the heat on a hot afternoon in Findlay.
“I was feeling a little worse than I thought I would. Thursday, prelims didn’t feel that bad but today running a mile in this definitely sucked,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick and Lammers also qualified for regionals in the 4x800 meter relay, alongside teammates Aaron Partin and Jackson Krueger (8:19.50).
The other qualifiers for the BGHS boys include Matt Gerwin taking third in the 110 meter hurdles (15.68); Kadin Shank taking fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (41.20); Aaron Partin taking fourth in the 3200 meter run (10:05.76); and Thomas Rigel taking third in the pole vault (12-6).
Hannah Wagner was the lone qualifier for the Bobcat girls, taking third in the 200 meter dash (26.55) and fourth in the 100 meter dash (12.95).
The Perrysburg boys saw eight athletes qualify for regionals in seven total events and four event winners. The girls saw 14 athletes qualify for regionals in nine total events and two event winners.
The event winners for the girls were the 4x800 meter relay team (Brooke Daudelin, Avary Zeisloft, Ashlyn Haeft and Madison Wagner – 9:39.45) and Adele Francis in the long jump (17-9.75).
The event winners for the boys were Benjamin Keller in the 800 meter run (1:58.85); Marc Baroncini in the 3200 meter run (9:30.74); the 4x400 meter relay team (Dylan Ball, Brendan Reddmann, Joaquin Lin and Keller – 3:26:32); and Josiah Brown in the shot put (49-1.25).
Other regional qualifiers for the girls were Maci Maxwell taking fourth in the 100 meter hurdles (16.87); the 4x100 meter relay team taking third (Olivia Williamson, Ava Kincaid, Michaela Christie and Emma Thompson – 51.84); Wagner taking second (2:22.76) and Brooke Daudelin taking third (2:26.24) in the 800 meter run; Sydney Daudelin taking fourth in the 3200 meter run (11:50.26); the 4x400 meter relay team taking fourth (Zeisloft, Sophie Smith, Haeft and Wagner – 4:13.62); Ciara Heslet taking second in the high jump (5-2); Kincaid taking fourth in the high jump (15-7.25); and Emma Gardner taking third in the pole vault (10-6).
Other regional qualifiers for the boys were the 4x800 meter relay team taking second (Lin, Baroncini, Reddmann and Keller – 8:13.19); Ethan Timm taking third in the 110 meter hurdles (15.64); and Ball taking second in the 400 meter dash (51.16).
All qualifiers will move on to regionals next week at Steele High School in Amherst. Events will take place on Wednesday and Friday with field events starting at 4:30 p.m. and running events starting at 6:30 p.m. on both days.