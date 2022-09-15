BGSU Football

BG's Taron Keith (19) runs the ball Saturday during a game against Eastern Kentucky at Doyt Perry Stadium.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

After dropping its first two games, including a seven-overtime 59-57 loss to FCS member Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Bowling Green State University will have its work cut out this weekend.

The Falcons host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Doyt Perry Stadium. It is the 100th Homecoming game at BGSU.

