PEMBERVILLE — It is no secret that Eastwood 6-foot-3 senior Jacob Meyer can “jump out of the gym.”
So, when it came time for Meyer to score his 1,000th career point, what better way to do it than an alley-oop.
Meyer reached the milestone early in last Wednesday’s 61-32 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Otsego.
“We threw up to him an alley-oop and he threw it home. He dunked it,” Eastwood coach Todd Henline said. “It was a good way to do it for him.”
They were able to plan Meyer’s milestone score because one night earlier, a 46-43 non-league win at Ottawa Hills, Meyer scored 17 and was sitting at 999 points.
Meyer missed a free throw in the fourth quarter, so maybe one could speculate he was waiting for the next day when the home crowd could witness the feat.
So, a plan was put in motion.
“So, before the game coach Henline set up a couple plays for a couple different situations,” Meyer said.
“We could do it on an alley-oop, and it ended up working out. I got a great pass from (senior guard) Lake Boos. We made it happen. It was a pretty cool moment.”
Jumping must be what they do in the Meyer family — his older sister Katelyn Meyer is a 5-10 senior on the BGSU volleyball team with one year of eligibility remaining.
A four-time first team All Mid-American Conference outside hitter, she is fifth on BGSU’s all-time career kill list (1,442) and, like Jacob, can jump as if she were at least three inches taller.
For sure, their jumps have been measured, but no one is talking.
“We have this thing in the weight room, an NFL combine type deal where you jump off a pad and it is like 38 to 40 inches, but I’ve never actually measured it,” Jacob said.
So, who can jump the highest? Jacob is going to be modest on that one, too.
“We haven’t had a jump-off,” Jacob said. “Everyone says she might still hold the title in the family. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to touch her. I think it’s close.”
How about who provided the genes in the family that included springs in the legs of Jacob and Katelyn — was it from their father Jon Meyer or mother, Kristen Meyer?
“We haven’t really been able to peg that either,” Jacob said. “I assume it’s my dad, but everyone says it is my mom when they talk to him.”
Either way, Meyer only needed to score eight points in the win over Otsego but followed that with a 34-point outburst on Friday during a 61-40 NBC win at Lake.
Meyer now sits at 1,041 points and counting, and there are plans for another ceremony to honor the Eastwood senior playmaker when they host Elmwood on Tuesday.
Chasing Northern Buckeye title
Eastwood is 16-3 overall and 10-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with three league games this week — hosting Elmwood Tuesday, at Otsego Friday and at Fostoria Saturday.
Rossford is on the Eagles’ heels at 15-6 and 11-2 with one league game remaining, hosting Genoa Friday.
Meyer is more concerned right now with his team finishing and winning an outright league championship and then having a successful Division III tournament run.
“Elmwood is really good and that’s always a good game and Fostoria is really dangerous. They are so athletic, and they play hard,” Meyer said. “They had us beat that last time, too. It’s a tough one.
“I think we are in a real great spot right now,” Meyer continued. “We are in a great position to win the league with this big week coming up and we really like our tournament draw, too.
“We’ve got a good shot not to see Evergreen or Archbold until the district final. There are all kinds of competitive teams in that — that district is real tough, but I like our spot though.”
Henline says Meyer is one of the biggest reasons the Eagles are in the position they are in.
As a first team All-NBC selection his junior season, Meyer averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals.
This year he’s averaging a team high 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, just under two assists, and at least one or two dunks per game.
“He’s our captain, he leads by example, he’s made himself the player that he’s become with all of his hard work and effort,” Henline said.
“It’s just fitting for him to be rewarded because he’s the type of player who does things the right way on and off the court. He does a lot of things for us.”
Meyer can take over a game when he must. For example, the Eagles knew that beating Fostoria would not come easy.
The Redmen led 33-24 entering the fourth quarter, but Meyer scored 15 points in the final eight minutes and finished with a game-high 30 points as the Eagles prevailed, 49-47.
Meyer scored on five fourth quarter field goals and was 5-for-7 from the line. As he took over the game in the final stanza, Eastwood outscored Fostoria, 25-14.
“This year, he’s really done a good job of that. When he gets possessed, he really can take over a game,” Henline said.
“Last year we tried to get him to take over games, but he was too good of a teammate and would not do it. This year, he is finally saying, ‘Give me the ball,’” Henline continued.
Meyer’s jump laterally is just as good as it is vertically, and it takes one step for him to get from the foul line to the rim.
“He scores a lot of different ways, to be honest. He’s pretty quick at getting to the rim,” Henline said.
“The nice thing is he’s shooting 85% from the foul line, so when he does get fouled, he steps up and hits them. He’s shot over 100 free throws for the year,” Henline said.
“The one thing he has really worked on is his three-point shot and his mid-range jumper is pretty tough to stop.
“He does a good job of using his athleticism to get offensive rebounds and he scores that way. He can score the ball in transition, too. He loves that spin move in transition,” Henline continued.