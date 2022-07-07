Three members from the Bowling Green State University women’s golf team have been recognized by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association as All-American Scholars.
Nichole Cox, Kayla Davis and Mallory Swartz all earned the honor, as announced by the WGCA on Tuesday.
Cox is a five-time WGCA All-American, while Davis earned the honor for the second-consecutive season. It was the first career nod for Swartz.
A total of 1,485 women’s collegiate golfers recognized with this prestigious honor. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.