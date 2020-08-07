PERRYSBURG – Perrysburg is ready to fill the gaps of some outstanding offensive football players from the 2019 season.
Matt Kregel, who is in his 15th season as head coach and 29 years in coaching, is encouraged with the current Yellow Jackets.
“We feel good about the kids that we have. If things go the right way, we could be really good,” Kregel said. “This is one of those teams that you have a good feeling about. This team has really gone to work and are doing their job.
“You hope that they get a chance to play because we have a good group of kids.”
Several standout players were 2020 graduates, including offensive and defensive lineman Austin Collins, a first-team All-Ohio selection. He has a full scholarship to play at the University of Louisville.
Also gone are: Nic Kilbride, a first-team All-Ohio selection, with 39 receptions for 818 yards and eight touchdowns; Caleb Gerken, a running back with 208 carries for 1,265 yards and 24 touchdowns; and quarterback Drew Sims who was 140-of-243 passing for 2,401 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Kregel has three quarterbacks looking for playing time.
“They are going to battle it out,” Kregel said. “With the limited two-a-days we are going to get, it’s going to be important that one of those guys steps up and shows that they are clearly the guy who deserves it.”
Christian Gulgin had a torn ACL as a sophomore and he had to work through some things. Gulgin is getting the benefit of doubt as a senior and will get a shot at starting, Kregel said.
Sophomore T.J. Takats is 6-foot-3 and still growing.
“We think he is going to be the real deal,” Kregel said. “He has got to learn the system. He has to get game-ready.”
Logan Gudst, a junior, is also in the mix at quarterback.
On the offensive line, senior Cade Zimmerly returns at tackle after being a first-team All-Northern Lakes League selection.
“We have got some big kids for a change … We are going to be big and strong up front,” Kregel said.
Grant Zimmerly, a sophomore and Cade’s younger brother, is 6-3, 250 pounds. Zane Weschke is back at right guard and Xavier Wolfe, who saw playing time when Cade Zimmerly was injured last year, is at right tackle. Wolfe is 6-5, 265.
Connor Walendzak, a sophomore, is working to replace Gerken at running back.
“He may be the best athlete on our team,” Kregal said about Walendzak. “We don’t think there is going to be much of a drop off with Connor … We think we are going to as good as we were last year at running back.”
Aidan Pratt returns at wide receiver after making 20 catches for 420 yards last year.
“He is probably the fastest kid on our team,” Kregel said about Pratt.
Luke Jaco is a three-year starter at tight end.
On the defensive side, nine starters return.
Jack Higgins, 6-3, 220, returns at middle linebacker after be selected first-team All-NLL last season.
“The thing about Jack is that he can get under passes and is as good in the passing game as he is stuffing the run,” Kregel said.
Cade Zimmerly also plays on defense moving between tackle and end.
“He plays both well and is a load for anyone to handle,” Kregel said. “We pretty much put him over their best player.”
Zane Zaborowski is an outside linebacker, at 215 pounds, who played with a torn labrum last season.
Ryan Musgrove is back at defensive tackle.
“Ryan last year had one of the most horrific injuries I have ever seen,” Kregel said. “He had a lower leg injury that swelled up and they thought they were going to have to amputate his leg.
“To let this thing heal, they open up your leg and have to expose all the muscle in your leg,” Kregel continued. “He has two of the worst incisions I have ever seen in my life.
“He actually came back and played in our playoff game … He is on the all-time tough team and has always been that way.”
Ethan Mullins, who was an all-district pick last year, will handle both the punting and place-kicking.
The Yellow Jackets were to open the season on Aug. 28 with a game against Toledo Woodward.
However, the Toledo City League football games are not starting at that time.
Kregel said Perrysburg was looking for a game for that date but has not found one. The Yellow Jackets do have non-league games with Toledo St. John’s and Findlay.
(The statistics used in this story are for the 10-game regular season.)