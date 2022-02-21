Eastwood senior forward Jacob Meyer and Elmwood senior guard/wing Brooklyn Thrash are Northern Buckeye Conference Players of the Year.
Meyer is joined on the All-NBC first team by Elmwood senior Bryce Reynolds, Fostoria senior Lakai Robinson, Lake senior Cam Hoffman and two Rossford players, senior Ben Morrison and junior Derek Vorst.
Eastwood senior Gavin DeWese and junior Case Boos are joined on the second team by Rossford juniors Brendan Revels and Jake Morrison and Elmwood sophomore Kade Lentz. Filling out the second team are Fostoria sophomore Jordan Ferguson and Woodmore senior Aaron Miller.
Eastwood honorable mention choices are seniors Lake Boos and Jacob Limes, Elmwood senior Kyler Heiserman and junior Hayden Wickard, Otsego senior Chase Helberg and sophomore Jack Simpson, Lake senior Richie Hayward and Rossford junior Garrette Murphree.
Also getting HM All-NBC are Fostoria senior Zach Ward and sophomore Machi Johnson and three Genoa players, junior Griffin Meyer and Skylar Ju and sophomore Jon Huston.
Thrash is joined on the All-NBC first team by Lake senior guards Delani Robinson and Ava Ayers, Eastwood senior forward Aubrey Haas, Genoa senior guard Gina Goodman and Woodmore junior guard Macey Bauder.
Second team All-NBC choices include Eastwood senior forward Brenna Moenter and Elmwood junior post Anna Barber and junior wing Cara Frank.
Filling out the second team are Fostoria freshman shooting guard Alicia Middlebrooks, Woodmore senior forward Sophie Blausey and senior post Camryn Ivy.
HM selections include Rossford freshman guard Scarlett Williams, senior guard Kierston Johnson and senior guard Katie Glowacki, Eastwood sophomore guard Kayla Buehler and senior forward Paige Rost, Lake senior guard Kelsie Gladieux, Otsego junior guard Lauren Hillesheim, and Elmwood junior guard Anna Meyer.
Also getting HM are Fostoria freshman power forward Lyrique Johnson, senior power forward Jasmine Groves and Genoa junior forward Gabby Lopez.