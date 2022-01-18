ELMWOOD-LIBERTY CENTER GIRLS
BLOOMDALE—Elmwood girls basketball broke open a close game, and outscored Liberty Center 19-6 in the fourth quarter as the Royals prevailed, 53-37.
Elmwood senior Brooklyn Thrash contributed 20 points, 10 steals, six rebounds, two assists, one three-point goal and she was 7-for-7 from the free throw line.
Thrash scored eight points in the final quarter, and Anna Barber had three big fourth quarter field goals as she finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Anna Meyer scored 13 for the Royals, Cara Frank had six points and six steals and Aubrey Johnson scored six points for Elmwood.
Elmwood, which improves to 13-2, had 18 rebounds, made seven three-point shots and was 8-for-9 at the free throw line.
For LC, Peyton Armey scored 19, including four three-point goals, Bea Barrett scored eight, Kate Mohler had six points and Kailey Blanton scored two points.
PERRYSBURG-NEWARK HOCKEY
LEWIS CENTER—In Perrysburg’s final game of the Pioneer Orange Hockey Tournament Sunday, the Yellow Jackets lost to the Newark Generals, 3-2, in overtime.
Cody Schneider scored both goals for the Yellow Jackets. Perrysburg finishes 2-2 at the tournament and in fourth place. Perrysburg is 13-9-2.