PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for 385 yards of total offense and four scores, Zach Charbonnet ran for 111 yards and a touchdown, and UCLA rallied for a 45-17 victory over Bowling Green Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

The Bruins trailed 17-7 early in the second quarter before scoring 38 straight points to win their opener for the second straight year.

