Kurt Thomas is coming out of retirement to coach golf again at Bowling Green High School.
Thomas was the Bowling Green State University women’s golf coach. He was with the program from 1998 until he resigned in February 2006.
He became the director of golf at Forrest Creason, the university’s old golf course. That was also the place where his dad taught him to play golf.
“He taught myself and my two brothers to play. I just took it a little farther than my two brothers and made a career out of it,” Thomas said.
Thomas was the first one to make a career out of golf. His dad was a history professor at the university.
His career started with playing on the high school golf team. Thomas said it was fun to meet new people and go to the different courses.
“You develop friendships with your teammates as well as other kids from the other schools that you’re competing against,” he said.
After high school, Thomas began to work at the university golf course at 18 years old.
He graduated from BGSU with a master’s degree. His passion for golf was still there and he eventually worked his way into the head coaching job at BGSU.
Thomas did pass on his passion for golf onto his two sons, Zach and Ryan.
He said his oldest son, Zach, started to golf when he was about 3 years old. While he was the director at the golf course, he would take Zach out to the course just before they were closing.
Thomas said Zach would use his plastic clubs to practice putting and chipping. They would also play a few holes.
Thomas’ dad would also play with Zach in the mornings.
Now, Zach is a senior and Ryan is a freshman at BGHS. They get to have the same experience their dad did in high school while being coached by him.
When the high school asked Thomas about taking over the program, he said he would have to ask the family about it. The whole family told him to take the job.
“I’m not sure playing for your dad is something you desire to do or want to do, but they didn’t hesitate,” Thomas said.
About a few weeks into his new job, Thomas has enjoyed coaching the team. He said the team has been fantastic after the coaching change.
Thomas wants the team to put the work into their game, but also enjoy it at the same time.
“We are going to work, we are going to practice but we are going to incorporate the fun into it,” Thomas said.
He said he is doing more teaching this time around compared to his days as the university’s head coach. Thomas also said he loves to teach the players about the rules.
While at the university, he was on a lot of rules committees. Thomas said he likes to tell the players how the rules can benefit them at times.
Thomas said with this being his first year at the school, he doesn’t have any history to show where the team is at. He is focused on improving each players’ game.
“We are looking to improve individually and see how we stack up against everyone else,” Thomas said.