PEMBERVILLE — As No. 2-ranked Eastwood soccer moseys along the Division III tournament trail with its 17-0 record — crushing Cardinal Stritch on Tuesday 12-0 — there are issues that many people might be concerned about.
However, the Eastwood soccer team is not overly worried.
First, there are potential opponents out there, like Liberty-Benton (10-4-2) or No. 9 Ottawa-Glandorf (15-1), who could be waiting to give them trouble in the regional tournament.
Three years in a row, the Liberty Benton Eagles have ended Eastwood’s season in the regional, but Eastwood got the better hand, winning 5-0 in the season opener this year.
Second, Eastwood had injuries to five key players. Two are already back in the lineup, two more are hopeful to return, and one is out for the season.
Still, seven players scored as Eastwood opened sectional tournament play by routing visiting Cardinal Stritch (2-10-2), 12-0, Tuesday night behind a three-goal hat trick by senior midfielder Addie Young.
The Eagles, who have outscored opponents 144-2 this season, will take on the Huron (4-10-1)-Milan Edison (6-8-1) winner in a 5 p.m. district semifinal on Oct. 26 at Genoa.
Eastwood senior forward Aubrey Haas scored a goal and had an assist in the win over Stritch, giving her 23 goals and 10 assists this season.
Haas says if the Eagles are going to have a tournament run, this is the year to do it.
“I feel like it is easy to overlook it and not realize how special a group we have,” Haas said. “This is our year to get the most accomplishments. This is it.
“I think its special because it’s my senior year. We just go out and play hard every chance we get and it’s paying off.”
Eastwood’s concern is that its three-time first team All-Ohioan, Makenna Souder, who has totally rewritten the program’s record book, was on crutches during the Eagles’ 4-0 win over Lake in the final regular season game.
Souder, who has scored a program record 40 goals with 10 assists, was injured late in Eastwood’s 9-0 victory over Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division champion Oak Harbor (10-3-3) during the next to last regular season game.
Souder may be able to return, said coach Megan Rutherford. It did not help that the Eagles had played seven games since Sept. 30 leading up to the Oak Harbor game.
“We are always hoping for the best,” Rutherford said. “We’ve got quite a few injuries right now after that stretch of pretty much seven games back-to-back. We pretty much had a game every other day.”
Other players are stepping up, and Rutherford saw that happen during the win over Lake.
“I’m just so proud of them. (Sophomore) Kayla Buehler stepped up for an injured center back,” Rutherford said. “We had two center backs injured from the Liberty Center game (12-0 Eastwood win), so Kayla Buehler moved from the center-mid position and she has been our starting center back the last few games and she has done really well.
“Our starting goalkeeper (freshman Jordan Jensen) had been out two games, so we had a field player (sophomore Abby Rothenbuhler) quickly get trained up, and she made a save on a breakaway (by Lake senior Ava Ayers) to get her second shut-out. She played lights out.
“All-in-all, I’m proud of each and every one of them for stepping up, in spite of all the adversity that we have had over the last couple weeks. We have time to rest and heal and hopefully we’ll be ready 100% ready.”
Jensen returned for the Stritch game and needed only two saves to preserve the shutout. Haas said she is not overly concerned about the injuries.
“I think already right off the bat, we have a lot of depth on our team. That’s what makes us so strong of a group — we have so much depth,” Haas said. “Then, just having that confidence, telling your teammates, ‘We can do this. This is something that we’ve done before. This is your time if you can step up.’
“Just giving your teammates the reassurance that they can do it and they are capable. It is something that all of us have already done, not just when people are injured or whatever,” Haas continued. “They know and that confidence is built in from the summer and hopefully it will go all the way into November.”