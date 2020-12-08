BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced weekly awards Tuesday afternoon. Of those named, both Tim Theocharidis and Cameron Wright received recognition. It's the first time this season that the Falcons have had a player named a WCHA Player of the Week.
For Theocharidis, this is the second time he has been named WCHA Defensemen of the Week after receiving the recognition once last year. The award comes after a three-point week for Theocharidis. He registered his first goal of the season on Tuesday (Dec. 1) against Robert Morris, scoring his first power play goal of the season. Then on Sunday (Dec. 6) against Mercyhurst he was able to net two more goals for his first multiple-goal performance of his collegiate career, including the game-winning goal.
As for Wright, this is also his second time being named the WCHA Forward of the Week after also being named the WCHA Rookie of the Week once as well during his freshman season. Over the last week Wright first tallied four points against Robert Morris with a goal and three assists. The score also came on the power play. He followed it up with another goal against Mercyhurst on Sunday.
The Falcons will resume play this weekend with a home-and-home series against Ferris State. Bowling Green will host the first game at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Friday before heading to Big Rapids on Saturday for the second game. Both games are set for 7:07 p.m. puck drops and will be available to stream on FloHockey.