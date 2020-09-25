The Mid-American Conference Council of Presidents, on the recommendation of the Medical Advisory Panel, on Friday voted unanimously to resume the fall football season.
A six-game conference-only schedule will begin on Nov. 4, and the season will conclude on Dec. 18 or 19 with the MAC Football Championship game. A full schedule will be released at a later date.
“BGSU Athletics is thrilled for the student-athletes and coaches to have the opportunity to return to competition safely,” said Bob Moosbrugger, BGSU athletics director in a statement. “This special opportunity will not be taken for granted. We will continue our diligent path to our safe return to competition.”
SCOT Loeffler, BGSU head football coach, said the university has been in constant communication with BGSU President Rodney Rogers, Moosbrugger and team physician Dr. Jeff Noftz, who are providing guidance.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity the MAC has provided to our team,” Loeffler said. “Our student-athletes have been working hard to show that they deserve a chance to play football this fall. We will continue to attack every day with relentless effort so that we can make BG proud. We can’t wait to kick off the season.”
The Conference will implement a coronavirus testing program requiring four antigen tests per week with all positive tests needing confirmation with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Any student athlete with a positive test will enter a cardiac screening protocol.
The MAC’s approved COVID-19 testing protocols, including four tests per week, will begin Oct. 5. The complete set of protocols will be released next week.
“I am pleased to inform our student athletes, coaches, and fans, that the Mid-American Conference will resume the fall football season,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher. “Our decisions, in August and again today, have been guided by an overriding concern for the well-being of the student athletes, institutions, and the community at large. Our medical advisory group, presidents, directors of athletics, and others, have worked hard to develop a plan that provides the opportunity for student athletes to compete. We will be diligent in monitoring the dynamic health environment across the Conference footprint and the country.”
One of the primary changes that led to reconsideration was the availability of tests and timeliness of receiving test results across the conference, in addition to the changes and improvements of testing protocols. The MAC is establishing criteria relative to contest interruptions/cancellations, monitoring and reporting of test results as well as other COVID-19 regulations consistent with the NCAA resocialization guidelines. All football return to play is subject to national, state and local health guidelines.
No general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at games. The participation of marching band, dance, cheer and spirit squads at football games will be guided by conference protocols at institutional discretion consistent with public health guidance.
Dr. Roger Kruse, MD/FAAFP/FACSM, head team physician at the University of Toledo and chair of the Medical Advisory Group said the return to football was made possible by the ability to obtain rapid “point of care” testing.
“We will test four times a week to assure player safety. This protocol was unanimously approved by the MAC Medical Advisory Group and we feel confident of a safe return,” Kruse said.
The Mid-American Conference suspended fall sports on Aug. 8. Football is the only sport being resumed with all others (M/W soccer, M/W cross country, field hockey, volleyball) tentatively scheduled to return during the spring sports season when their respective NCAA Championships will occur.