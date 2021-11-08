One of the great rivalries in college football resumes when Toledo makes the 26-mile trip to Bowling Green State University’s Doyt L. Perry Stadium in the Battle of I-75 on Wednesday (7 p.m./CBS Sports Network).
Toledo (4-5, 2-3 MAC) holds a slim one-game advantage in the series, 41-40-4, though the Rockets have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. Toledo won easily in the Glass Bowl last year, 38-3, avenging a 20-7 loss at BG in 2019 that snapped a nine-game series skid for the Falcons.
“Well, it’s been a rivalry that I watched ever since I was a kid. Growing up in Northeast Ohio, we watched the Michigan-Ohio State game, we watched the Michigan-Notre Dame game, we watched Kent State-Akron and we watched Bowling Green-Toledo,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said.
“If you’re an Ohio, Midwest guy, it’s very important game. It’s been a great rivalry, fun to watch, exciting. I’m very grateful to be a part of it.”
With the 2019 win, Bowling Green snapped its nine-game losing streak to UT and Loeffler became the 10th head coach in program history to beat Toledo in his debut game as head coach against the Rockets.
He was the first to do so since Dave Clawson (current Wake Forest head coach) in 2009.
Loeffler remembers that 2019 game well.
“That was a great win our first year here. But you’re always measured on the previous game. We went up to Toledo and did not play well and they played very well,” Loeffler said about 2020.
“You have to have a chip on your shoulder from that loss. We’re going to come out and work really hard this week and try to move the program and compete against our rival.”
The BGSU players know how important this rivalry is, too.
“We’re ready for it. We’re anxious about the rivalry,” BGSU junior free safety Jordan Anderson said. “I claim it’s the biggest rivalry next to Ohio State and Michigan — it’s also one of those types of games. The locker room is anxious and ready for it.”
Toledo and Bowling Green will be playing for the Battle of I-75 Trophy for the 11th time. Toledo won the trophy for the first time in 2011 and has held it every year since then except in 2019.
BGSU and Toledo have played every season since 1948. The two programs did not play from 1936-47, but since picking the series back up have played for 74 straight seasons (including 2021).
Bowling Green’s current second-longest annual series is against Ohio, which has been played every season since 2004. BGSU Hall of Fame head coach Doyt Perry never lost to Toledo. He was a perfect 10-0 in the rivalry.
Loeffler says the history is important.
“It’s a rivalry game. It’s been a tradition around here for a long time. We always talk about respect. We talk about this game year round in terms of preparation,” Loeffler said. “Everything that you do during the offseason and during training camp, it all matters because this is the game. There’s no question about that.
“We educate them on the rivalry, we educate them on the games that we’ve played in the past, the great players have made plays in this game. I think rivalry games should always be treated with great respect. Always have and always will.”
Loeffler predicted the crowd attendance will be near capacity and emotions will run high.
“It’s like that in any great rivalry. It’s like that 365 days a year. You’re trying to recruit better. You’re trying to build your program better,” Loeffler said.
“I love great rivalries that have good respect. I think that goes across the board. It’s rivalry week. There’s nothing better.
“It’s a rivalry game. It’s bragging rights for 365 days a year. Most of the time there’s such great respect with the game. Those great rivalries, you win some, you lose some,” he said. “I’ve been on the winning side of a lot of them, losing side of them. They hurt a little bit more and a little bit sweeter when you win. That’s probably the only difference.”
Loeffler says a win for either team is a win for recruiting, too.
“I think the whole intent of our recruiting philosophy is 75% of the roster, it’s the (Dave) Clawson model, about 75% of our roster needs to come from a four-hour radius,” Loeffler said.
“I lived two and a half, three hours from here, so I understand the importance of the game and I think our players do too. The majority of all our coaches are from this area, so we understand the rivalry.”
BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald hopes having the game at BGSU’s house will be to his advantage.
“I think it’s always a bigger build-up and hype to the game but once you start the game it’s just football,” McDonald said. “You are just thinking about executing and doing your job to the best of your ability.”