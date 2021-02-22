Cincinnati Reds' Pete Rose, right, who will attempt a hit in his 44th straight game, is interviewed by Atlanta Braves pitcher Phil Niekro for a television sportscast prior to a game in Atlanta, in this July 31, 1978, file photo. Pete Rose says “You wanna know the truth? I faced 19 Hall of Fame pitchers in the 1970s and 1980s. I don’t know if guys today are facing 19 Hall of Fame pitchers.” (AP Photo/Charles Kelly, File)