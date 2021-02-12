FREMONT– Terra State Community College’s women’s basketball team has canceled their season due to coronavirus protocols.
“We are very sad to have made this decision for our athletes,” said Frank Gioffre, athletic director for Terra State, “They were very excited for the rest of our season because of the postponement from last semester. We will use this time to build our strength and work on our skills, so that we come back strong in the fall.”
The women’s basketball team competed in one game on Feb. 5 against Hocking College. The Titans finished with a 79-61 win.