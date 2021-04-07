FREMONT – The Terra State Community College women’s volleyball team has clinched their spot at the NJCAA DII national competition, a first for the program, which was reintroduced two years ago.
The trip to nationals comes after an April 2 win against Mott Community College, which did not come easy for the team.
The Titans were down 0-2 before making a comeback to win in five sets 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-10.
They took home the title of Great Lakes B district champions and the excitement of making program history.
“We went up to Mott knowing we wanted to make a statement, and although we started off playing a little nervous, we ended up getting things in control and eliminating some errors and playing to our potential,” said volleyball head coach Stephanie Champine. “My assistant coach and I challenge them daily at practice on all the little things, and it’s wonderful to see how much they have grown this season. I am incredibly proud of the way they played with heart and fought back for that win.”
Tyriana Settles led the team with 28 kills, followed by Melissa Groudle at 16 kills and Jakyla Jackson with 14 kills. Abby Yost led the team defensively with 26 digs in the match, followed by Olivia Materni, who also added 20 digs. Melissa Groudle led the team in aces with five, and Settles was right behind her with four aces in the fifth set.
Settles also made personal program history, breaking the record for most kills in a match with her 28 kills.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to come to Terra State this semester and be able to compete. I love the chemistry and family atmosphere on this team, and I can’t wait to make an impact with them at nationals,” Settles said.
The NJCAA DII national competition is April 13-15 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The no. 15 seed Titans will take on their first opponent, the no. 2 seed Parkland College Cobras on April 13 at noon.