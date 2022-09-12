MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers withstood a ninth-inning comeback attempt to edge the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 on Sunday.

Willy Adames and Tellez hit back-to-back homers off Reds starter Justin Dunn (1-3) in the Brewers' four-run second inning. Tellez added a solo shot off Luke Farrell in the fourth inning for his 30th homer of the season.

