Columbus 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 3
First Period_1, Columbus, Dubois 4 (Jones, Texier), 2:39 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Point 2 (Kucherov, Hedman), 6:27. Penalties_Killorn, TB (Tripping), 2:11; Texier, CBJ (High Sticking), 19:10.
Second Period_3, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 1 (Kukan, Dubois), 19:12. Penalties_Gourde, TB (Slashing), 6:28; Jones, CBJ (Holding), 6:55; Tampa Bay bench, served by Maroon (Too Many Men on the Ice), 8:37.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Gourde 1 (McDonagh, Coleman), 0:23. Penalties_Shattenkirk, TB (Holding), 4:39; Tampa Bay bench, served by Maroon (Too Many Men on the Ice), 15:32.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Overtime(2)_None. Penalties_None.
Overtime(3)_None. Penalties_Foligno, CBJ (High Sticking), 4:13.
Overtime(4)_None. Penalties_None.
Overtime(5)_5, Tampa Bay, Point 3 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 10:27. Penalties_Kukan, CBJ (Delay of Game), 8:03.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 6-10-10-8-10-8-8-3_63. Tampa Bay 14-13-14-12-6-14-14-1_88.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 5; Tampa Bay 0 of 4.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 2-1-0 (88 shots-85 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 2-1-0 (63-61).
A_0 (18,819). T_6:13.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bryan Pancich.