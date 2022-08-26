KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Tammie Green shot a bogey-free 5-under 68 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women's Open.

The 62-year-old Green, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, had four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 on NCR Country Club's South Course.

0
0
0
0
0