PERRYSBURG — After losing to eventual state runner-up New Albany in a regional quarterfinal last year, the Perrysburg lacrosse team is looking for bigger and better things this year.
Not only to keep their domination of the Northern Lakes League intact, but to be one of the better teams in the Toledo metro area. The Jackets return eight letter winners but lost a strong senior class from last year.
“We lost a lot of veteran leadership from last year, so we have big roles, big shoes to fill,” coach Austin Henry said. “Our captains are really stepping up and our seniors are making sure we have one cohesive unit.
“I think we still need to trust one another, make sure everybody is going to do their job, or believe they are going to do their job, or doing that well.
“It’s just one day at a time, one practice, one rep, and we’ll get there,” Henry said.
Returning is senior attack/midfielder Mia Haschak, who scored a double hat trick six goals with one assist in the Yellow Jackets’ season opening 24-0 shutout win over Toledo Central Catholic Saturday in a cold rain at Steinecker Stadium.
Haschak and senior defender Abby Robertson believe this team will be strong because of talent that goes beyond its starters and experience at midfield.
“Our strengths here is that we have a lot of depth, we have a lot of underclassmen, and we have a strong JV to keep this program moving forward,” Haschak said.
“We have a really strong midfield — we have had the same starting midfield three seasons now, so we’ve got a really got a lot of chemistry to move forward,” Haschak continued.
Senior midfielders include Haschak, Arabella Keeton and Grace Garee, who can all play at the attack position, too.
Juniors at the attack/midfield positions include Taytum Lincoln, Adrianna Magers, Danielle Cleavenger, Lauren Gorcz, Sydney Roof, Jillian Speer, Megan Gibbs, Kianna Allan and Olivia Meinke.
“I see a lot of potential in this team. We execute very well at practice and at games. We stay focused a lot and there is always a lot of positive energy there,” Robertson said.
“We’ve got the same midfield from last year. They are all really powerful. I think we’ll get a lot of ground balls, and we will be able to get a lot of control on the field.”
Robertson is joined on the defensive end primarily by senior Alex Avery and junior Meagan Hilleary.
Robertson’s defense did its job Saturday, not letting Central get a shot in the first half. Central senior Taylor Zolnai got the Fighting Irish’s first and only shot with 7:05 remaining in the game.
Although the defense and midfield played a bigger role in the shutout, Perrysburg sophomore Shayne Ledyard was in goal the first half and senior Ainsley Sutter the second half, recording the only save on Zolnai’s shot.
Meanwhile, Central junior goalkeeper Jamela Fox-Morris did her part, getting 14 saves, but Perrysburg fired 41 shots, scoring on 59%.
Five Yellow Jackets accounted for 20 of 24 goals as five playing the attack/midfield positions performed hat tricks.
Perrysburg sophomore Calleigh Dunphy had four goals and four assists, Gorcz had four goals and three assists, Gibbs had three goals and two assists and sophomore Sara Yager had three goals and an assist.
Speer had two goals and an assist and Garee and sophomore attack/midfielder Ariyah Ellis had one goal and two assists apiece.
As the Jackets move forward, Robertson believes the biggest challenge in the NLL will come from Sylvania Northview.
“I know they have struggled occasionally, but they are playing really well this year,” Robertson said. “But I think we have a lot of good things coming ahead for us.”
Henry added, “The programs in the NLL are becoming extremely competitive.”
However, Henry and Haschak believe the challenge in the metro area will come mostly from the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.
“Our biggest competition in the Toledo area is definitely St. Ursula and Notre Dame,” Haschak said.
“We just played a scrimmage against St. Ursula this past week and we lost 7-6 so we know they are going to be someone we are looking to beat. But we are really excited.”
Henry added, “I think our biggest challenge is going to come from St. Ursula Academy. (Coach) Paul Sieben has them working really hard,” Henry said.
“Also, Ottawa Hills is going to be good and those are going to be good contests. I am looking forward to those games.”