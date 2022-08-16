CINCINNATI (AP) — Noah Syndergaard won for the second time in three starts since being traded to Philadelphia, and Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs as the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday night.

Syndergaard (7-8) allowed three earned runs through seven innings. The 29-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline.

