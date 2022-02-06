TONTOGANY — Nine different Swanton players scored as the Bulldogs defeated host Otsego 46-18 in girls basketball Saturday.
Swanton, 7-9, got 10 points from Jayden Hendricks. Allison Fagerman scored nine points, Katlyn Floyd scored five points, and Ashley Keaton scored four points.
Sophie Dimmick led Otsego (0-19) with 11 points, including hitting three shots from beyond the arc. Lauren Hillesheim scored three points and Morgen Hillesheim and Sam Lehr added two points each.
LAKOTA-WOODMORE BOYS
KANSAS — Lakota fell to 2-15 Saturday, losing to Woodmore 39-32 in a non-league contest.
The Raiders led 23-11 at halftime, but the Wildcats held Lakota to nine second half points, outscoring the Raiders 28-9 to complete their comeback victory. Lakota had just four second half field goals.
Brady Thatcher led Woodmore with 13 points, including scoring nine points in the fourth quarter.
Cam Burley and J Matz scored 13 apiece for Lakota, and Jayden Clayburn and A.J. Lindsay scored three points apiece.
For Woodmore, Liam McCarthy scored eight points, Bryce Sandwisch scored seven, Aaron Miller scored six and Duane Perkins added five points. The Wildcats are 3-14.