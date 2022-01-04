A Bowling Green State University hockey player has been named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Month for December.
Austen Swankler was named CCHA Rookie of the Month after scoring seven points, including one or more in five of six games.
Swankler was also named CCHA Rookie of the Month in November, making him the first BGSU player to earn multiple monthly awards from the CCHA. He has also collected three CCHA Rookie of the Week awards, including one in December.
Swankler, a forward, scored one goal and registered six assists in December, scoring a point in five of Bowling Green’s six games. He started the month with back-to-back multi-point performances against Ferris State. In the first game of the series, he assisted both of Alex Barber’s power play goals. The following night, Swankler assisted on Nathan Burke’s game-tying goal, then scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation.
Swankler recroded an assist in the first game of the Ohio State series, as well as one assist in each of the Falcons’ games at the Holiday Face-Off.