Bowling Green men’s soccer standout Chris Sullivan has been named a Mid-American Conference Player of the Week.
The league office made the announcement on Monday afternoon. Sullivan earns the honor for the first time in his Falcon career.
Sullivan shares this week’s honor with Western Michigan’s Mike Melaragni.
Sullivan, a native of Naperville, Illinois, was involved in the scoring of all three BGSU goals as the Falcons defeated Dayton, 3-2, in the season opener on Friday afternoon. Sullivan assisted on Kyle Cusimano’s goal in the 13th minute that tied the score at 1-1. He then scored a goal of his own to tie the contest.
With just 7:48 remaining in the second half, he had the primary assist on Jacob Erlandson’s winner. It marked the second four-point match of Sullivan’s career.
Sullivan has career totals of 12 goals, 15 assists and 39 points, leading current Falcons in all three categories.
The Falcons are 19-9-3 over the last 31 matches, dating to late in the 2018 season.
BG continues a season-opening stretch of five-straight matches away from home with two more contests this week. The Falcons were at Buffalo for a neutral-site matchup with Syracuse on Tuesday. Then, BGSU begins a stretch of three consecutive road matches vs. nationally-ranked foes, taking on Marshall on Saturday afternoon.