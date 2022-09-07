Aces Storm Basketball

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) waves to fans chanting her name after the Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces and were eliminated from the playoffs, in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. The Aces won 97-92. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

 Lindsey Wasson

SEATTLE (AP) — This time there were tears, on the court and in the stands. The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes.

Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA Finals by beating the Seattle Storm 97-92 in Game 4 of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series Tuesday night.

