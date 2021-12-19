Bowling Green senior goalie Gavin Sudlow delivered his third shutout of the season as the Bobcats defeated Perrysburg, 2-0, Sunday at BGSU’s Slater Family Ice Arena.
“Time and time again, this season so far, our goalie, when we have breakdowns on offense and defense, he just comes out and saves us,” BG coach Connor Rogowski said.
“That’s what makes our team so great is we have a goalie who can be relied upon at the end of the game and during the game to set a tone for us and make big saves,” Rogowski continued.
“It’s a lot of credit to him — another shutout for his books, and he keeps on going. He keeps getting better just as the rest of the team.”
Sudlow made 18 saves, including eight in the final quarter as the Yellow Jackets pressed to get a shot into the net.
“That was the focus — we were just trying to get that first one and see what would happen,” Perrysburg coach Kevin Fisher said.
“Gavin Sudlow played a good game — we’ve seen enough of him the last four years. We know what he’s capable of and he definitely brought his A-game today,” Fisher continued.
Midway through the third period, Perrysburg’s Gunner Daler took a blocked shot and was looking to score on a one-on-one breakaway with Sudlow.
A goal would have brought the Jackets to within one goal with over seven minutes to play, but Sudlow stepped up and went high to make a save on a well-struck shot heading to the upper corner of the net.
“I just noticed that the shot got blocked, I just had to come out and challenge the puck the best I could, move over and react to this movements,” Sudlow said.
“Then just when he shoots, I’ve got to try and save it the best I can.”
Sudlow credited his defense, which locked down when the Yellow Jackets got the puck in the Bobcats’ defensive zone.
“I made a couple big saves to keep us in it, fought hard and got the win,” Sudlow said.
“Even though the shutouts are my thing, the ‘D’ had a lot to do with it because if they are not playing their A-game, it’s pretty hard to succeed,” Sudlow continued.
BG outshot Perrysburg, 28-18, but the Bobcats got just three shots on goal during a scoreless third period. Perrysburg goalie Sam Yonker had a big game, too, getting 26 saves to keep the game close.
“I thought we played really well,” Fisher said. “I thought it was a real competitive game at both ends of the ice. The difference is they cashed in on a couple opportunities and we were not able to.”
BG sophomore forward Cooper Feehan scored the Bobcats’ first goal from close range with 1:52 remaining in the first period on assists from senior forward Shane Cassin and sophomore defenseman Drake Joseph.
In the second period, the Bobcats took advantage of a faceoff in Perrysburg’s zone.
On the faceoff, BG senior forward Bryce Ebersbach sent the puck toward junior forward Camden Mcintosh, who immediately turned and one-timed a quick shot past Yonker with 6:46 on the clock in period two.
BG improves to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Northwest Hockey Conference Red Division, while Perrysburg slips to 3-7-2 and 0-2.
Despite having the better record, Rogowski said his team never looked past the Yellow Jackets, who have solid non-conference wins over Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Rocky River.
“We go into every game with expectations,” Rogowski said. “We know that if we come out, we play our best game, we play hard and we play physical and we are prepared we can beat any team that we play.
“We come out, we expect to win, we expect to play well, and we expect results,” Rogowski added.
The Bobcats are depending on nine seniors who bring plenty of experience.
“I think what makes us really special this year is we have a lot of guys who are becoming a family and that means a lot, and obviously the resilience that we’ve had the last two years and be able to persevere through it and be able to get to this point now,” Rogowski said.
“We just work together, we work hard, we play Bobcat hockey, and we get the job done. We have a lot of guys who all have the same common goal — to do great.”
Tomorrow, BG takes on Findlay (5-6-3) in a non-league game to be played outdoors at Fifth Third Stadium in downtown Toledo as part of the Walleye’s Winterfest celebration. Face-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
“It’s a pretty big way to finish off the weekend, but tomorrow we’ve got Findlay,” Sudlow said.
Rogowski added, “We are going to have a good crowd. It is going to be a good atmosphere. It’s a rivalry game, it’s going to be fun, but it’s also going to be fierce.
“It’s going to be high competition, but it’s going to be a good game between two good teams.”